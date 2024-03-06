Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
In related news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company's stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
