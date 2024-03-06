Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.53. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

