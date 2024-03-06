Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) recently:

2/28/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/21/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97.

Insider Activity

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,233. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

