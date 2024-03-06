Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.