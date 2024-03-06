Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

