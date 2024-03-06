Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

