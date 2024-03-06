Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,812. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

WSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

