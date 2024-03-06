Willdan Group (WLDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willdan Group by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 68,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willdan Group by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.