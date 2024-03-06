William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.12 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $26,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,972 shares of company stock worth $127,760 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

