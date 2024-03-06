William Blair Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XENE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

