Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $68.23

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.23, but opened at $64.43. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 109,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

