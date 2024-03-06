Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 223,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

