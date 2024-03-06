Worth Venture Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 903.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,775 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 206,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,554. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

