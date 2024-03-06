Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Ceragon Networks worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,946. The firm has a market cap of $253.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.48. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

