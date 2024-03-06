Worth Venture Partners LLC Grows Stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 223,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. BrainsWay Ltd. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.61.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

