Worth Venture Partners LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey comprises 1.2% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Franklin Covey worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FC. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

FC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,369. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

