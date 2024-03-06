Worth Venture Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Weave Communications worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 142.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 613,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 186.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 896.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 843,526 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 18.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 82,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,247. The company has a market cap of $835.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

