Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Iteris worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $390,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $55,605.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,780.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $55,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,780.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,164 shares of company stock valued at $662,009 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

