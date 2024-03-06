Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,021 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio accounts for approximately 1.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Stock Down 4.4 %

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 144,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.36. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

