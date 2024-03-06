Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,648 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Theratechnologies worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,097. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

