Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $3.68 Million in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 428,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Aspen Aerogels accounts for about 2.2% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 323,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 230,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

