Worth Venture Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,309 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.09% of Clene worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clene by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Clene Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 360,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

