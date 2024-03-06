Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 216,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,733. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.65.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

