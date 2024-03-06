Worth Venture Partners LLC Raises Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 312,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,413. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.

GILT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

