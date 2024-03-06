Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 50.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Asure Software by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 81,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,340. The company has a market cap of $237.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.