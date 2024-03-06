Worth Venture Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 662,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

