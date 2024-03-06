WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$221.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$164.32 and a 52-week high of C$223.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$198.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$191.72.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

