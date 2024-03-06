W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE WTI opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,134,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 488,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

