Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after buying an additional 368,601 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 178,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

