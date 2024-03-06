XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.15

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.73. XPeng shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 2,714,613 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

XPeng Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of XPeng by 355.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

