XRP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.77 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, XRP has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $33.35 billion and $3.77 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,852,435 coins and its circulating supply is 54,664,031,281 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
