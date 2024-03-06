Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.73

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 48866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

