Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.73

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 48866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.