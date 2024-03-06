York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

York Water Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,270. York Water has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Institutional Trading of York Water

York Water Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.