York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%.
York Water Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,270. York Water has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.
York Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.
