Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for WEX in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $13.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

WEX opened at $223.84 on Monday. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $332,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $332,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WEX by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

