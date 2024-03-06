Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $122.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

