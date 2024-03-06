Zacks Research Comments on NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $248.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $259.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

