Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Trading Down 0.9 %

STT opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.