12,500 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

HLMN stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,935 shares of company stock worth $4,861,919. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

