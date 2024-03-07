1,979 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

CB stock opened at $250.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

