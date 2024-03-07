1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr Sells 761 Shares of Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1st Source Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 4,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1st Source by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

