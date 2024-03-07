21,700 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 772,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 609,738 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 371,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 192,450 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

