2,174 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

