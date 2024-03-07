72,233 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

