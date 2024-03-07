7,414 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. 365,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,920. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

