7,443 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.91. 287,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

