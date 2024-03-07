89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 6.8%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. 214,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,333,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

