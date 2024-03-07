95,403 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 281,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $455.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 79.72%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

