AAON, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Activity at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

