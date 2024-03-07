ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.41

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 21200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

ABB Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. ABB had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ABB by 1,125.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 438,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ABB by 1,100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

