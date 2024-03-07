ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

